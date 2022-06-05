Bishnoi gang sends threats to school chairman

Gurugram: A private school chairman in Farrukhnagar area has allegedly received an abduction threat from a man who claimed to be a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, police said on Saturday.



An FIR has been registered against the unidentified caller under section 506 (of the IPC at Farrukhnagar Police Station, they said. According to a complaint filed by Jai Pal Yadav, chairman, Dronacharya Senior Secondary School, Bhangrola village, he received the call Friday from a man who claimed to be a member of the notorious Bishnoi gang. The man said that he was a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang and he would abduct him on Monday. When asked what the matter was, he said he would reveal the reason only on Monday, Yadav said in his complaint.

After that, even after trying several times, I could not connect to him on the number he called me from, he said.

As per the complaint, an FIR has been registered, said Sunil Beniwal, SHO, Farrukhnagar police station.