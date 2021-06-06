BIS enables you to 'Know Your Standard'

New Delhi: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has launched a smart feature "Know Your Standards" on its website, for enabling common consumers to find Indian Standards and the related information at just click of a button. This interface has been developed considering that for benefit of a common consumer, not only formulation, but understanding of Standards is also imperative. BIS always keeps consumers on forefront and has been formulating Standards to ensure quality, safety and reliability of products and services since 1947 (erstwhile as ISI).

Through "Know Your Standards" feature, documents like Indian Standard, associated amendments, gazette notifications and information including list of licensees and labs for a product can easily be accessed. User merely needs to enter the IS number to find all these details. The interface also allows user to download various lists for further utilization.