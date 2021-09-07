Birla spells initiatives of govt to get out of Covid effect

New Delhi: While underlining India's global response to the pandemic at the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (5WCSP) in Vienna, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday said that India has been at the forefront of undertaking prompt humanitarian assistance and relief operations during the pandemic.



While participating in the General Debate on the topic 'the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic challenges and multilateralism's ability to deliver for the people', Birla said that India supplied vaccines, medicines and other equipments to over 150 countries as a measure of commitment to global health and well-being.

Birla further stressed that the post-pandemic global economic recovery phase requires collaboration and cooperation between member countries, so as to stimulate the revival and rebounding of the global economy.

Birla also highlighted India's focus on developing indigenous technologies. "We enhanced our production capacity of PPE kits, masks, face-covers, diagnostics, oxygen, drugs, ventilators and other accessories to fight the pandemic," he said.

Mentioning that India reopened its economy in phases after the initial lockdown, Birla informed the delegates that two major economic stimulus packages were announced immediately to provide much-needed relief to people.