Birla: Laws should be made after thorough debate and discussion

Guwahati: Suggesting that public representatives across the country should refrain from raising petty political issues during Question Hour in Parliament rather than talking about matters of national importance, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said that laws should be made after a thorough debate and discussion, incorporating the needs of aspirational sections of the society.



Inaugurating the 8th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (India Region) Conference at Assam Legislative Assembly, Birla said that the primary responsibility of the legislature is to fulfill the hopes of the people.

Talking about BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, the Lok Sabha Speaker said that India's policies and programmes should be in the direction of achieving the goals set by the founding fathers of the constitution. "Laws should be made after thorough debate and discussions, incorporating the needs of the aspirational sections of the society," he said.

Calling for active participation of the youth and women in democratic processes, Birla further said that democratic institutions, from panchayat to parliament, should keep the youth and women at the centre of policymaking as it will ensure that the ideas and vision of youngsters are used to make the administration more transparent and accountable.

The Speaker also observed that the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his comprehensive action on education, health, infrastructure, and other areas are remarkable steps in this direction.

Discussing the country's democratic setup, he said that Indian democracy is vibrant and strong, and a guiding force to other democratic countries. Echoing similar sentiments, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that democratic values are "integral parts of the Indian way of life".

"Democratic institutions are flourishing in India since ancient times and our reforms exemplified the true democratic values and traditions which continued in our society ever since," Sarma said.

Speakers from various legislative assemblies, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, and other dignitaries also attended the conference.