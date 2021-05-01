Bikramjeet Kanwarpal dies of Covid

Mumbai: Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, who has appeared in films like "Page 3" and " 2 States" as well as popular television show "Adaalat", has died due to coronavirus-related complications. He was 52.

The actor, who was admitted in a city hospital here, passed away on Saturday morning.

"He was admitted to hospital ten days ago at Seven Hills, he was later shifted to ICU as his condition worsened. He passed away today morning at around 5 am," Kanwarpal's close friend Himanshu Dadbhawala said.

After retiring from the Indian Army, Kanwarpal made his acting debut in early 2000. His other movie credits include "Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year", "Jab Tak Hai Jaan", "Aarakshan" and "The Ghazi Attack".

On television, some of his noteworthy performances were in Anil Kapoor-starrer "24", "Adaalat", Diya Aur Baati Hum" and "Yeh Hai Chahatein".

He was last seen in Disney Plus Hotstar web series "Special Ops".

Kanwarpal is survived by his parents.