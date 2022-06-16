Bike-borne duo snatches gold chain of BJP leader
Ghaziabad: Two unidentified bike-borne robbers snatched gold chain from a senior functionary of Bhartiya Janta Party in Sihani Gate area of Ghaziabad on Wednesday morning.
According to police, the victim is identified as Arjun Nagar, district vice-president of BJP's OBC wing. He is a resident of Model Town in Ghaziabad. At the time of the incident, he was going to the gym on a scooty along with his minor son.
While going to gym, the two miscreants followed him. The accused parked their bike at some distance and one of the accused came near to him and snatched his good chain. "I caught hold of him but the other accused pulled out gun and pointed the gun on me and my son. I had to leave the accused," said Nagar.
After Nagar left the accused, a small argument was also broken between them. After which the accused had tried to fire at the BJP leader, but he narrowly escaped as the bullet stuck into the gun.
Alok Dubey, Circle officer said that on the basis of complaint, an FIR was registered against unknown persons under the section of 392
(punishment for robbery) of IPC.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
City reports 1,375 new cases as positivity rate crosses 7%15 Jun 2022 7:48 PM GMT
Govt plans to set up state guest house 'Dilli Sadan'15 Jun 2022 7:46 PM GMT
Heatwave back in parts of Capital as rain gives it a miss15 Jun 2022 7:44 PM GMT
Bike-borne duo snatches gold chain of BJP leader15 Jun 2022 7:43 PM GMT
Family court judge shares personal mobile no., meets party in chamber15 Jun 2022 7:42 PM GMT