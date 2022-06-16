Bike-borne duo snatches gold chain of BJP leader

Ghaziabad: Two unidentified bike-borne robbers snatched gold chain from a senior functionary of Bhartiya Janta Party in Sihani Gate area of Ghaziabad on Wednesday morning.



According to police, the victim is identified as Arjun Nagar, district vice-president of BJP's OBC wing. He is a resident of Model Town in Ghaziabad. At the time of the incident, he was going to the gym on a scooty along with his minor son.

While going to gym, the two miscreants followed him. The accused parked their bike at some distance and one of the accused came near to him and snatched his good chain. "I caught hold of him but the other accused pulled out gun and pointed the gun on me and my son. I had to leave the accused," said Nagar.

After Nagar left the accused, a small argument was also broken between them. After which the accused had tried to fire at the BJP leader, but he narrowly escaped as the bullet stuck into the gun.

Alok Dubey, Circle officer said that on the basis of complaint, an FIR was registered against unknown persons under the section of 392

(punishment for robbery) of IPC.