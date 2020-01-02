Bihar's proposed tableau for R-Day parade rejected
Patna: The Bihar government's proposed tableau based on the theme of "Jal-Jivan-Haryali mission" for the Republic Day parade in Delhi has failed to find favour from the Centre.
Rejection of the proposal means that Bihar will not be represented in the grand Republic Day parade at Rajpath in the national capital.
Sources in Bihar Information Centre, Delhi, confirmed the rejection of Bihar's proposed tableau.
They said the bid did not find favour on the ground that it did not fullfill the necessary criteria laid down for chosing tableaux from the states for the occasion.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Services delayed on section of Yellow Line due to...3 Jan 2020 7:47 AM GMT
Bhumi Pednekar to have a special appearance in 'Shubh...3 Jan 2020 7:45 AM GMT
C'garh: 6 fall ill after toxic gas leak in Bhilai steel...3 Jan 2020 7:42 AM GMT
Union minister Hardeep Puri hands over registry papers to...3 Jan 2020 7:41 AM GMT
Women, queer community members take out protest march...3 Jan 2020 7:00 AM GMT