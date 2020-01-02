Bihar's proposed tableau for R-Day parade rejected

Patna: The Bihar government's proposed tableau based on the theme of "Jal-Jivan-Haryali mission" for the Republic Day parade in Delhi has failed to find favour from the Centre.

Rejection of the proposal means that Bihar will not be represented in the grand Republic Day parade at Rajpath in the national capital.

Sources in Bihar Information Centre, Delhi, confirmed the rejection of Bihar's proposed tableau.

They said the bid did not find favour on the ground that it did not fullfill the necessary criteria laid down for chosing tableaux from the states for the occasion.