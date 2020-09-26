Bihar's new DGP was once attacked by Shahabuddin

New Delhi: The newly appointed DGP of Bihar –1988-batch IPS SK Singhal – was once attacked by don-turned-politician Shahabuddin in Siwan where he was posted as the superintendent of police in 1996.



However, as per the data available at the official website of Siwan district, Singhal was transferred from the district just a few days after Shahabuddin had attacked him on May 3, 1996. Singhal, who had joined Siwan SP on June 23, 1995, was transferred from the district on June 12, 1996.

Prior to replacing his one-batch senior Gupteshwar Pandey to take the charge of Bihar DGP, Bihar after Pandey took voluntary retirement to play his second political inning, Singhal was looking after home guards and fire extinguishing services as its DG.

Sources in the Bihar Police department said that by giving an additional charge of DGP to Singhal, the government has tried to send a strong message to the officials on field assignments, especially those posted as SPs in the districts.

Notably, in 2007, a special court had sentenced Shahabuddin to 10 years in the case of assault on SK Singhal. It's been stated that due to Singhal's strong action that Shahabuddin was finally convicted by the court.

Singhal had gone to Darauli-Mathiya village after receiving information that there was tension. While returning to Siwan, when he had seen some armed people at Done Bazaar, Singhal had sent his bodyguards to inquire. Shahabuddin and his men then began firing on SP's vehicle, who had escaped unhurt.