Bihar's IPS uses IT skills to bring people, police closer

New Delhi: Knowledge never goes waste. It has been proved by Sheohar district's superintendent of police (SP) Santosh Kumar, who utilised his IT skills to create a platform to bring people more closer to the police without any hassle and in a transparent manner.



The efforts of a 2014-batch IPS officer, who is an engineering graduate from Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology (NSIT), Delhi, has brought accolades for Bihar by putting the state in the league of four states -- Jammu & Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Bihar as his people-friendly policing initiative has been recognised by the Centre for making I-T a bridge between the people and the police.

When in Bihar meeting an SP is nothing less than getting dream fulfilled for a common man, the initiative of Sheohar SP has made it so easy that seeking an appointment with SP is just a matter of click of button. Now, people can meet their SP as per their own convenience and that too without paying any "entry fee".

The incumbent Sheohar SP has developed a mobile application named SheoharPoliceApp that works as online appointment register to meet SP for grievances' redressal. Users can place their request for the meeting through the app and they get the confirmation through App and text messages.

The mobile app is also helpful in getting the services like character certificate, passport verification, redressal of complaints, etc.

The initiative of Sheohar SP was vetted out as people-friendly at the 54th All India Conference of Director Generals and Inspector General's of Police – 2020, which was held earlier this month and it was presented by Kumar before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior officials of the Union Home Ministry.

While talking to Millennium Post, the IPS officer said, "It's a moment of proud for both Bihar police and Sheohar police as an initiative of Sheohar Police has been recognised at the national level. The best part of it is that it's transparent, corruption-free and unbiased. The move has build confidence among the people about policing and developed a trust of bonding."

The Sheohar police had launched its website sheoharpolice.bihar.gov.in and SheoharPolice App in June 2020 to improve police-people access and ensure availability of basic facilities at the click of a button.

The users can now get online updates about the status of their work, can access action taken report, etc. The app also has a panic button which connects the person directly with the SP in case of any emergency.