Bihar's IPS smells 'conspiracy' in Edu Min Mewalal's wife death

New Delhi: It may be a major embarrassment to the newly formed government led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as its newly inducted minister Mewalal Choudhary, who was once suspended by Nitish Kumar over corruption charges, has embroiled into fresh controversy after former IPS officer Amitabh Kumar Das on Tuesday wrote a letter to the DGP seeking a probe into the 'mysterious' death of former MLA Neeta Choudhary — the wife of Mewalal.



As per the letter, which is in possession of Millennium Post, the 1994-batch Bihar cadre IPS officer 'suspect' the role of Mewalal, now Bihar's new Education Minister, in the death of his wife, who had succumbed to her burn injuries on June 2, 2019.

"The wife of Mewalal had suffered serious burn injuries on May 27, 2019, at her home and after a few days, she had died. An FIR was also lodged against Mewalal in Bhagalpur district's Sabour police station in the case of appointment scam in Sabour Agriculture University," the IPS officer stated in his letter.

In the letter, the former IPS officer said, "I have information that there is a 'political conspiracy' in the death of Mewalal Choudhary's wife Neeta Choudhary. It's possible that death is linked to appointment scam."

Further, the IPS officer, in his letter, demanded a thorough probe in the case by constituting an SIT and grilling Mewalal. The JD(U) leader, who was granted anticipatory bail by Patna High Court on August 22, 2017, has been elected from Tarapur assembly seat.

Notably, Nitish Kumar led JD(U) had suspended Mewalal from the party in early 2017 after an FIR was registered against him for alleged irregularities in the appointment of assistant professors and junior scientists at Bihar Agriculture University (BAU) in Bhagalpur when he was the vice-chancellor of the varsity.

Justice (retd) Syed Mohammed Mahfooz Alam of Patna High Court, who headed the panel, had also found Mewalal's role in appointment scam. When JD(U) was not BJP's ally, senior leader Sushil Modi had said, "Suspending him is not enough. We demand his (Mewalal) immediate arrest."

However, most of the BJP and JD (U) leaders are keeping a mum on the issues. BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand denied having any information in the case.

Taking a swipe at Nitish Kumar, the RJD in a tweet said, "The JD(U) has given a ministerial berth to its corrupt MLA Mewalal. This is the double character of Nitish Kumar, who is the patron of 60 scams."