Bihar's ATM swindling gang busted, 4 arrested

Darjeeling: A gang from Bihar, specialised in ATM frauds, was arrested by the Siliguri metropolitan police. The arrested were produced at the Siliguri Court and remanded to ten days of police custody.



The police had received specific information that a gang of criminals from Bihar, specialising in ATM frauds by skimming, was active in and around Darjeeling, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur and Siliguri.

Accordingly, the ground-level intelligence network and electronic surveillance was intensified. On Monday evening the Siliguri metropolitan police detained one Bihar number SUV at Hansqua, under Bagdogra police station in which there were four persons including the driver.

"On search of the vehicle and persons, 91 ATM cards of different banks, one Payswiff machine used for swiping ATM cards and 6 mobile phones were recovered."

"The four persons have been arrested and the articles have been seized along with the SUV," Rajen Chhetri, ACP, detective department said.

The four arrested include Sonu Kumar of South Delhi; Gagan Kumar of West Delhi; Subash Thakur of New Delhi and Mahamad Tamanne Nadaf of Darbhanga, Bihar.

"The swindlers used to target elderly persons. On the pretext of helping them, they withdrew money from the ATM kiosks and exchanged the ATM cards of the victim with similar looking spurious cards."

"Afterwards, they used the Payswiff machine (POS Machine) to transfer the money from the accounts of the swindled persons to their accounts," ACP Rajen Chhetri added.