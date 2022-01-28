Bihar reports 1,034 fresh Covid cases

Patna: Bihar continued to register a decline in its daily Covid-19 caseload reporting 1,034 fresh infections during the last 24 hours, said a bulletin issued by the state health department here on Thursday.



The total figure of active cases of COVID-19 in the state stood at 10,321 on Thursday. With these additions, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 8,18,858, while the cumulative death toll stood at 12,205, including one in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 7,96,332 people recuperated from the disease so far, including 3,308 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said. Of the 1,034 new cases (1,086 less than the day before), 134 fresh infections (202 less than Wednesday), were reported from Patna on Wednesday. The number of active cases now stands at 1330 in Patna. While the positivity rate stood at 1.26 per cent in the state on Thursday, the recovery rate increased to 97.25 per cent. The state has so far accounted for 67 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant.

Altogether 6.509 crore samples have been tested so far, including 82,108 in the last 24 hours.