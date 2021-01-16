Bihar makes it to 4th slot in vaccination drive among states

New Delhi: It was a big day for Bihar as the state –that had hit the headlines for poor management of Covid-19 cases in the early stage of the pandemic –has outshined in the vaccination drive by securing the fourth position on the first day of the mega inoculation drive against the deadly disease on Saturday.



As per the data provided by the Union Health Ministry, total 18,169 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Bihar during the vaccination drive that was carried out at 301 sessions (locations) in the state on Saturday. The other states that have recorded more beneficiaries are Uttar Pradesh, which has vaccinated 21,291 beneficiaries at 317 sessions, followed by Andhra Pradesh (18,412) and Maharashtra (18,328).

While talking to Millennium Post, Bihar Health Department's Principal Secretary Pratyay Amrit hailed the efforts of health department officials in making Bihar's vaccination drive a huge success.

"First of all, I must thank the scientists and researchers for developing an effective as well as a safe vaccine in a record time. They have really done great work for the country and humanity," Amrit said.

"Today was the first day of vaccination. The numbers will go up in corresponding days. At the start, there were some apprehensions among beneficiaries about the vaccine which were soon cleared after the healthcare workers explained in detail about it," he said, adding that the state has not recorded any case of Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI).

"We didn't face any challenges during the vaccination drive. There was great excitement among healthcare workers and beneficiaries for the vaccine. Since the vaccination drive will continue for the next few months, so we have prepared a robust plan for issues like disposal of bio-medical waste, creating awareness among masses about the efficacy of the vaccine," said Amrit, who focused on Covid-19 management strategy soon after taking over the charge in July 2020.

"Even though the beneficiaries have got the shots of the vaccine, I appeal them to strictly follow the Covid-19 guidelines such as maintaining physical distance, hand washing, covering face with a mask, etc. People have to be very careful to win the battle against Covid-19," he said.