Bihar IAS, accused in job scam, files FIR against CM Nitish, others

New Delhi: A high voltage 'drama' unfolded on Saturday in Patna when a senior IAS officer of the 1987 batch, Sudhir Kumar -- one of the prime accused in Bihar job scam –lodged a complaint against 21 persons, including the state's chief minister Nitish Kumar and former senior SP of Patna with SC/ST police station on the charges of forgery, preparing fake documents, and producing fake evidence.



Kumar had earlier held the charge of principal home secretary during the tenure of former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and is currently posted as additional member, Board of Revenue.

When Kumar submitted a 35-page complaint in two sets to local police station in-charge Ramanuj Ram, the SHO left the police station after finding the name of Bihar's incumbent CM in the complaint. However, the station in-charge returned after a few hours and lodged the complaint. On the issue, Patna SSP Upendra Sharma said that the complaint had been received and the complainant has also been given the confirmation receipt.

While talking to Millennium Post, Kumar said, "At first, the SHO refused to lodge an FIR citing that the complaint was written in English. Later, the SHO registered the complaint."

Kumar is one of the prime accused in the job scam case related to question paper leak and keeping it at his parental residence in Hazaribagh in Jharkhand that had come to light in February 2017. The accused officer was posted as the chairman of Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) at the time of the scam.

After been in jail for over three years, Kumar was granted regular bail by the Supreme Court on October 8, 2020.