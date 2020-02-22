Bihar has Modi's blessings: Nadda's reach out message
Patna: Exhorting party workers in Bihar to spread the message that "BJP is synonymous with development", its national president J P Nadda on Saturday asked them to work towards ensuring the NDA's return to power in the assembly elections due later this year.
Nadda inaugurated, through video conferencing, newly-built offices of the party across 11 districts of the state.
Speaking at the function, he called upon party workers to make use of technology at their disposal and explain to the people that "Bihar has the blessings of Narendra Modi, who has provided assistance worth billions to the state and these have been effectively utilised on the ground through Chief Minister Nitish Kumar".
Nadda also asked workers to dispel "misinformation" about the Narendra Modi government's measures like abrogation of Article 370 and making triple talaq a punishable offence. He said they should explain to the people that these "decisive steps" had brought "happiness" to residents of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir who were previously deprived of many rights, and women who were aggrieved by the practice of instant divorce.
"(Jawaharlal) Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi ran governments with full majority but lacked the will for decisive action on Article 370. Modi is different and he fulfilled his commitment once he got the numbers. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are today happier as they stand to benefit from facilities like quotas for tribes and laws against corruption and sexual abuse of children," he said.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
1.3 billion Indians welcomed critical judicial verdicts: PM22 Feb 2020 6:11 PM GMT
Kejriwal, Sisodia unlikely to accompany Melania during Delhi...22 Feb 2020 6:10 PM GMT
Very soon, domicile law for J&K: Jitendra Singh22 Feb 2020 6:10 PM GMT
UP BJP MLA gets clean chit in gang-rape case, nephew22 Feb 2020 6:09 PM GMT
India wali Irani: What Smriti says at foreign airports22 Feb 2020 6:08 PM GMT