Bihar has Modi's blessings: Nadda's reach out message

Patna: Exhorting party workers in Bihar to spread the message that "BJP is synonymous with development", its national president J P Nadda on Saturday asked them to work towards ensuring the NDA's return to power in the assembly elections due later this year.



Nadda inaugurated, through video conferencing, newly-built offices of the party across 11 districts of the state.

Speaking at the function, he called upon party workers to make use of technology at their disposal and explain to the people that "Bihar has the blessings of Narendra Modi, who has provided assistance worth billions to the state and these have been effectively utilised on the ground through Chief Minister Nitish Kumar".

Nadda also asked workers to dispel "misinformation" about the Narendra Modi government's measures like abrogation of Article 370 and making triple talaq a punishable offence. He said they should explain to the people that these "decisive steps" had brought "happiness" to residents of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir who were previously deprived of many rights, and women who were aggrieved by the practice of instant divorce.

"(Jawaharlal) Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi ran governments with full majority but lacked the will for decisive action on Article 370. Modi is different and he fulfilled his commitment once he got the numbers. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are today happier as they stand to benefit from facilities like quotas for tribes and laws against corruption and sexual abuse of children," he said.