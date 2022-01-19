Bihar CM's 'trusted' IAS officer shifted to Centre

New Delhi: In an additional secretary-level reshuffle, Bihar Chief Minister's principal secretary Chanchal Kumar, who had the longest stint with the CM, has been appointed as managing director of National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in the rank and pay of additional secretary.



Kumar, who is a 1992-batch Bihar cadre IAS officer and presently in the cadre, is seen as the most powerful officer in the state due to his close proximity to the CM. He has been with the CM for over 20 years. The exit of Kumar from Bihar has mandated a reshuffle in the CM secretariat.

However, experts have opined that the decision of Kumar to go on Central deputation may be a step towards an "image makeover" as he has been "closely" looking after the affairs of the CM secretariat. After Kumar, some more IAS officers, who are considered as close to CM, are also expected to go on Central deputation, they said.