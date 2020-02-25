Bihar Assembly witnesses uproar over NPR, NRC
Patna: The second day of the budget session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly witnessed ruckus as the members of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Opposition parties indulged in a heated debate over issues such as NPR and NRC, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House for 15 minutes.
As soon as the proceedings of the Assembly started, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of misleading the people on National Population Register (NPR).
Terming the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and NPR "black laws", he said that the new constitutional Acts are dividing the country.
The ruling MLAs created a ruckus over his statement.
"The opposition is trying to defame the country's Constitution. This cannot be tolerated," members of the ruling NDA alleged.
The house was adjourned for 15 minutes amid uproar. Following the adjournment, Tejashwi told reporters, "The government has issued the NPR notification whereas the Chief Minister is saying that the NPR will happen on the basis of how it was conducted in 2010. They should clarify that the NPR will take place as per the 2010 rule," Tejashwi said.
State Minister Nandkishore Yadav said, "The opposition can only create ruckus. It has nothing to do with public issues. The government is ready to answer every question of the opposition parties in the House."
