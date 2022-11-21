Bihar accident: Truck driver rescued, arrested

Hajipur: The driver of a truck that ploughed into a religious procession killing at least eight people, including seven children, in Bihar's Vaishali district was rescued from the mangled vehicle and arrested, a police officer said on Monday.



The driver, who lost control of the speeding vehicle plying the Mahnar-Hajipur highway, was admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) and efforts were underway to ascertain his identity, he said, adding his condition is stable.

After the accident took place in Hajipur on Sunday night, local RJD MLA Mukesh Roushan, who reached the spot, had claimed that 12 people were killed but police hadn't issued any official toll.

Vaishali Superintendent of Police (SP) Manish Kumar said, "A total of eight people, including seven children, were killed in the accident, while seven other critically injured people are undergoing treatment at Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) and PMCH."

"The driver was rescued from the mangled vehicle and arrested for negligent and rash driving. He is undergoing treatment in PMCH and his condition is stable," he said.