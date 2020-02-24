Bidhuri to be Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly
New Delhi: BJP's Badarpur MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri would be the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly as party MLAs unanimously elected him as Leader of the Legislative Party on Monday.
A meeting in this regard was held at the BJP Delhi office at 10 am.
Bidhuri, a four-time MLA, started his political career with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of RSS.
However, he has been with different political parties at different points in time. In 1993, he won the Assembly election on a Janata Dal ticket. He joined the Nationalist Congress Party in 2003.
Bidhuri, a leader from Gurjar community, joined BJP in 2012. In 2013, he entered the Assembly again on a BJP ticket. He lost in 2015, but was re-elected MLA in the 2020 Assembly elections.
