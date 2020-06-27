Bhutan refutes allegations of stopping irrigation water to India

Darjeeling: Bhutan has strongly refuted allegations that the country has stopped irrigation water to India in areas bordering Assam. A release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Royal Government of Bhutan on Friday stated that on the request of Government of India, they have been maintaining the water channels, cleaning, repairing and removing natural blockages caused by debris and rocks owing to heavy monsoons.



Incidentally there have been media reports on the Indian side claiming that Thimpu has stopped releasing channel water for irrigation along its borders with India affecting thousands of farmers in 25 villages on the Indian side in Assam bordering Bhutan. The reports have appeared amidst heightened border tensions with China in Ladakh and with Nepal.

"These are distressing allegations and there is no reason why water should be stopped at this time. It is a deliberate attempt with vested interests to spread misinformation and cause misunderstanding between friendly people of Bhutan and Assam," stated the release.

Baksa and Udalgiri Districts of Assam have been benefitting from water sources in Bhutan for many decades and continue to do so.

"Since the lockdown in India and closure of Bhutan's borders due to Covid-19 pandemic, the Assamese farmers are unable to enter Bhutan to maintain the irrigation channels as was done in the past. However, understanding the difficulty that would be faced by the farmers in Assam, the Samdrup Jonkhar District Officials and the general public have taken the initiatives to repair the irrigation channels whenever there are problems to ensure the smooth flow of water to Assam," stated the release.

The heavy monsoon rains and sudden rise in the water levels is posing serious challenges but Bhutanese authorities with heavy machinery are on standby to clear any blockage and channel the water whenever there is a problem, clarified the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bhutan.

The release assured that the Royal Government of Bhutan and the Samdrup Jongkhar District authorities are leaving no stone unturned to ensure undisrupted flow of water. However at times there are delays due heavy monsoon.

NGOs, Foresters, Royal Bhutan Police Personnel and others of Jomotsangkha Dunkhag (sub division) have been contributing voluntary labour to maintain these irrigation and drinking water sources for the benefit of India.

Even India has acknowledged Bhutan's help. "Recent media reports about Bhutan blocking water supply to India has been incorrectly reported. The actual reason being the natural blockage of informal irrigation channels into Indian fields! Bhutan has been actually helping to clear the blockages" tweeted Kumar Sanjay Krishna, Chief Secretary, Assam.

"The people of Bhutan feel that our long standing ties of friendship, cooperation and support must continue and be reinforced during these difficult times. In no way should the two countries allow it to be tarnished" added Ugyen Penjor, Businessman from Gekephu, Bhutan, talking to

Millennium Post.