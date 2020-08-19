Bhushan seeks deferment of hearing on sentence till review plea considered

New Delhi: A day before the scheduled hearing on quantum of sentence, activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan who has been held guilty of criminal contempt for his two derogatory tweets, moved the Supreme Court seeking deferment of the proceedings till a review petition is filed and considered.

The top court on August 14 held Bhushan guilty of criminal contempt for his derogatory tweets against the judiciary saying they cannot be said to be a fair criticism of the functioning of the judiciary made in the public interest.

The apex court had said it would hear on August 20, the arguments on the quantum of sentence to be awarded to Bhushan in the matter.

A contemnor can be punished with simple imprisonment of up to six months or with a fine of up to Rs 2,000 or with both. Bhushan in his application stated that he intends to file a review petition against the order of August 14 after studying it in detail and seeking appropriate legal counsel as the ramification of the said order is of grave constitutional significance, in particular on the right to free speech.

The Applicant would file the same within the limitation period of 30 days from date of the judgment, as he is entitled to under Order 47 of the Supreme Court Rules,

2013.