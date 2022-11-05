Bhupinder Hooda deplores Hry govt's decision to hike MBBS fees

Chandigarh: Former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has demanded the withdrawal of the state government's decision to hike MBBS fees. Hooda said the government wants to deny medical education to the children of poor and middle-class families.

"The government sometimes puts a condition of the bond of 40 lakhs and sometimes the fee is increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 10 lakhs directly. Students are continuously opposing it. The opposition has also raised this issue from the road to the assembly, but the state government is not ready to accept the demands of the students," Hooda said.

Hooda also expressed displeasure over the CET examination centers being allotted far from the homes of the candidates. "When the opposition raised this issue in the assembly, the government itself had agreed to conduct examinations in the home district or adjoining district, but once again it went back on its promise. The government is harassing the unemployed youth. Thousands of youths are gathering everywhere for the registration of free bus service. The students have ended up wasting time they should have been preparing for their exams in long queues," he said.

Hooda said that this government has no roadmap to provide relief to the youth. Rather, he said, every decision of the government proves to increase the problems of the youth.