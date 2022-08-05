Bhupesh Baghel reviews progress of Godhan Nyay Yojana

Raipur: On the occasion of Fund Transfer Programmme of Godhan Nyay Yojana held at his residence office, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel chaired the meeting of senior officials of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Horticulture Departments and reviewed the progress of the scheme. Chief Minister said that the use of vermicompost (prepared from cow dung in gauthans) in farms has begun to yield significant results.



Farmers have also agreed that the use organic manure has made the soils in their farms softer, making it easier to plow the field and plant the paddy. Chief Minister has given instructions to maintain the quality of organic manure produced in gauthans and also directed to manufacture better quality insecticides and growth promoters from Gaumutra. To promote the Gaumutra insecticide 'Bramhastra' and Growth Promoter 'Jeevamrit' among the farmers, Chief Minister has directed the officials of Agriculture Department to demonstrate the use of these products on the crops.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel released an amount of Rs. 5 crore 60 lakh online to the beneficiaries of Godhan Nyay Yojana, out of which Rs. 02 crore 17 lakh was transferred to cow dung vendors, Rs. 01 crore 37 lakh to self-help groups and Rs. 02 crore 07 lakhs to Gauthan committees. A total of Rs 311 crore 94 lakh has been paid so far under Godhan Nyay Yojana.

Chief Minister said that Godhan Nyay Yojana is the only scheme in the country and the world, under which cow dung is procured at the rate of Rs.2 per kg and cow urine is procured at the rate of Rs.4 per liter. So far, dung worth Rs 155 crore 58 lakh has been procured under this scheme, and Rs 156.36 crore has been paid to Gauthan committees and women self-help groups till date. Moreover, till date, 17 lakh quintals of vermi compost, more than 5 lakh 19 thousand quintals of super compost and 18 thousand 924 quintals of super compost plus manure have been manufactured by women groups in gauthans. The organic manure so produced is being made available to various government departments and farmers at a concessional rate, through cooperative societies.

Chief Minister further said that the promotion of organic farming in the state would yield multiple benefits, such as improving the fertility of land, reduce the input cost of agriculture and also enhance the nutritional value of food grains. He said that all the goals for which the Godhan Nyay Yojana was started have been achieved in a very short time. Godhan Nyay Yojana has become the pride of Chhattisgarh. This scheme is being appreciated across the country.

On this occasion, Forest and Climate Change Minister Mr. Mohammad Akbar, Advisor to Chief Minister Mr. Pradeep Sharma and Mr. Rajesh Tiwari, Chief Secretary Mr. Amitabh Jain, Additional Chief Secretary Mr. Subrat Sahu, Managing Director of Godhan Nyay Mission Dr. Ayaz Tamboli, Director of Horticulture, Mr. Matheswari V., Director Veterinary Services Mrs. Chandan Tripathi and other officers were present.