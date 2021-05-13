Bhupesh Baghel inaugurates CGTeeka Portal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated the CG Teeka Web Portal today via video conferencing, from his residence office in capital city Raipur.

This web portal developed by CHiPS would make the entire process of registration for COVID vaccination quick and convenient.

CGTeeka web portal has been launched for systematic vaccination of people in age group 18-44 years.

People with no cellphone/internet facility can also get their registration for COVID vaccination done via help desks established at panchayats, urban bodies, municipal corporations and other places. Chhattisgarh Government's CGTeeka web portal has been developed on the basis of social and geographical conditions in the state.

This initiative of Chhattisgarh Government would save the people from waiting in long queues. All they have to do is to upload their personal details on http://cgteeka.cgstate.gov.in/user-registration. As soon as they complete the registration process online, they would receive the information about the time and place of vaccination via SMS.

CM Bhupesh Baghel, while launching the CG Teeka web portal, congratulated the officials of Health Department and CHIPS. He said that because of the social and geographical location of Chhattisgarh state, not everyone in the state has a smart phone or internet facility. 48 per cent of the people under BPL, Antyodaya and destitute category do not have a mobile phone.

And since it is compulsory register online for Covid vaccination, people of BPL, Antyodaya and destitute class may get deprived of the vaccination. To rectify this problem, Chhattisgarh Government and CHIPS have developed CG Teeka web portal, which would provide the facility of registration through the help desk team.

He congratulated the officials of CHIPS for developing this web portal for Corona vaccination in Chhattisgarh in such a short span of time.

Convenience of every section of society has been kept in mind while developing this web portal.

People will get accurate information about the place and time of vaccination through this web portal, said Chief Minister.

On the occasion, Health Department Principal Secretary Dr ALok Shukla informed that with the inauguration of the web portal, the facility of online registration for COVID vaccination has also started. He said that at present, people doing their registration at the web portal would be informed about the scheduled time and place for vaccination within 2-3 days.

He added that currently 5 lakh vaccine doses have been allotted to Chhattisgarh state for vaccination of people in age group 18-44 years, out of which 4 lakh vaccine doses have already been utilized. Only one lakh doses are remaining at present.