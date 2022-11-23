Bhupendra Patel is 'puppet CM', can't even change his peon: Kejriwal

Devbhumi Dwarka (Guj): Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said Bhupendra Patel is a "puppet Chief Minister" of Gujarat who can not even appoint his peon.



Speaking at a campaign rally at Khambhalia in Devbhumi Dwarka district for AAP's chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi, he also alleged that there is secret collusion between the BJP and Congress.

"There are two faces before the people of Gujarat. One is Isudan Gadhvi and the other is Bhupendra Patel. Who will you vote for, who will you make chief minister?" Kejriwal asked.

Gadhvi is a young, educated man "whose heart beats for the poor" and he is also the son of a farmer, the Delhi chief minister said.

"When he hosted a show on TV, he raised the issues of farmers and did not indulge in 'tu-tu-main-main' (noisy debates). He has worked for the farmers and dedicated his life for the farmers and unemployed youth," Kejriwal said.

"On the other hand, there is Bhupendra Patel. He has no power, he is a 'kathputli' (puppet) CM. He cannot even change his peon. He is a good man, he is not bad. I have heard that he is very religious. But nobody listens to him. He is a puppet CM," the AAP leader said, asking the audience if they wanted a puppet CM or an educated CM.

Kejriwal also claimed that chairs were empty at Union home minister Amit Shah's rally at Khambhalia on Monday.

"People of Khambhalia did not attend his rally, and today thousands of people have come here....They are here to make their son Isudan the CM of Gujarat," he said.

Earlier, people had no option even if they wanted to throw out the BJP, and the Congress is in cahoots with the ruling party from inside, Kejriwal claimed.