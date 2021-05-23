Bhawaiya legend passes away

Darjeeling: Legendary Bhawaiya singer Dhanseshwar Roy passed away in the wee hours of Saturday. He was 89 years old. He was a recipient of the Banga Ratna Samman.



Roy was ailing at his residence in Jateshwar, Falakata, Alipurduar for the past few months owing to diseases connected to his old age, stated family members. On Friday he suffered a major heart attack and was rushed to the Falakata Super Specialty Hospital.

As he needed an ICU, he was referred to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri. While being taken to the NBMCH in the wee hours of Saturday, he passed away.

"He has left a void that can never be filled up. It is a great loss to folk music and especially to the youth who take an interest in Bhawaiya songs of this region," stated a local resident. His last rites were performed in Jateshwar on Saturday.

Roy was a recipient of the Banga Ratna Samman, Abbas Uddin Award; Panchanan Barma Memorial Award and Lalon Award. Besides being a singer, Roy was a lyricist too. His most memorable work is the song "Ekbar Uttar Bangla Ashiya Jaan…"