Bhavya Bishnoi takes oath as Adampur MLA

Chandigarh: Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Wednesday administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly-elected Adampur MLA Bhavya Bishnoi (29), in the Vidhan Sabha.

Later, interacting with the media persons, Gupta congratulated Bhavya Bishnoi and hoped that the Adampur MLA will live upto the expectations of the people of his constituency.

"I hope that he will work in the public interest and for the development of his constituency," added Gupta. He said that after Bhavya Bishnoi, now the number of BJP MLAs has increased to 41. Similarly, with 30 members of Congress, 10 of JJP, 1 of INLD, 1 of Haryana Lokhit Party and 7 independent MLAs, the total number has also gone up to 90.

"In the state assembly, 45 members have been elected for the first time. Bhavya Bishnoi has become the youngest MLA", shared Gupta.