Bharat Jodo Yatra's new version in HP: Rozgaar Sangharsh Yatra

Kangra (Himachal): Even as Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is unlikely to enter the poll-bound state of Himachal Pradesh but a mini-version of the Yatra—aptly named as Rozgaar Sangharsh Yatra is already underway in Himachal Pradesh ahead of the upcoming state assembly polls.



Raghuvir Singh Bali, an AICC secretary and son of former Congress minister G S Bali is new youth icon face emerging on the Kangra landscape where his late father won four elections. The significance of Rozgaar Sangharsh Yatra is very well explainable as the Congress wants to organise a major outreach on the issue of unemployment in Himachal Pradesh—a poll issue of potential benefits to the Congress.

As Bali's father had himself led a similar state-wide yatra on the issue of unemployment during the BJP regime ahead of 2012 polls which eventually made the party form successive governments, the Congress expects similar advantages from current yatra plan.

Leading a massive out-support of youths, women and Congress workers following him in more than 200 vehicles from Kangra to Chamba, Bali says the whole purpose of the yatra is to give voice to youths' cause and unite them on issues concerning their future. He received an overwhelming support in all the assembly constituencies marking a massive show of strength as organising the yatra involved a month-long planning.

Bali never forgets to remind people that Rahul Gandhi has also started Bharat Jodo yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to highlight failures of the BJP government at the Centre and how it will help in revival of the party from Himachal itself. The Congress has already released its 'mini-manifesto' pledging five lakh jobs for unemployed youths as well as to set up a startup fund of Rs 680 crore for the youth in Himachal.

"Every assembly constituency will be given Rs 10 crore each to grant interest-free loans to eligible youths to set-up their start–ups in the state.The women between 18 to 60 years will get a finance support of Rs 1500 per month," says Bali.