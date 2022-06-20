Bharat Bandh: Police top brass in Bengal told to ensure normal life is not disrupted

KOLKATA: In the wake of Bharat Bandh call by some organisations on Monday, the state Home department has instructed the police top brass across the state to take all possible precautionary measures to ensure that normal life is not disrupted by any means. The message reiterated that measures should be taken to ensure that there is no violation of law and order and any forcible attempt to enforce closure of state and central offices, shops, markets, educational institutions, industrial establishments among others should strongly be dealt with. Adequate measures should also be taken to prevent loss or damage of government property, including Railway property. Any blockade of public transport like road traffic or trains should not be allowed.

