Bharat Bandh: Normal life unaffected in Arunachal Pradesh
Itanagar: Normal life remained largely unaffected in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday amid the nationwide shutdown, called by the agitating farmers' unions against the Centre's farm laws.
Private cars and public transport were seen on the roads as usual.
All the markets and business establishment remained open, while government and private offices, including banks, functioned normally.
However, long-distance vehicles stayed off the roads, police said.
