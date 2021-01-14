Bhandara DC summoned for not submitting action taken report into death of 10 kids

New Delhi: Apex child rights body NCPCR on Wednesday summoned the district collector of Maharashtra's Bhandara for not submitting an action taken report into the death of 10 infants



in a fire.

Ten newborn babies died after a fire broke out in the Special Newborn Care Unit of a hospital in Maharashtra on Saturday, doctors said.

The infants were aged between a month and three months.

On January 9, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights had sought an action taken report within 48 hours into the death of 10 newborn babies.

However, in a letter to the district collector, the NCPCR said no report has been received so far by the commission about the action taken in the matter.

"Now, therefore, the commission requires you to appear before the commission in this matter along with relevant records/documents at 03.30 PM on January 18, 2021, Monday through video conferencing to explain the reasons for delay in providing the action taken report to the commission," the NCPCR said in the letter.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday announced an assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of 10 infants who died in the fire at Bhandara district hospital last week.

As many as 10 infants were killed and seven rescued from the fire that erupted at a sick newborn care unit of the Bhandara District Hospital in the early hours of

January 9.

During a visit to the hospital on Wednesday, the governor said the fire incident was hurtful, and directed the authorities to take appropriate measures to prevent such accidents in the future, a

release stated.

Koshyari also visited the ward where the seven rescued babies were kept and met their mothers, the release said.

The governor announced an assistance of Rs 2 lakh each from his discretionary grant to the families of 10 infants who lost their lives in the incident, it was stated.

The governor was accompanied by Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Nana Patole, Bhandara MP Sunil Mendhe and other officials for the visit.