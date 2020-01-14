Bhainsa violence: Situation under control, 40 arrested
Hyderabad: Forty people have been arrested so far in connection with the communal clashes at Bhainsa town in Nirmal district, where the situation was peaceful and under control, police said on Tuesday.
Clashes broke out in the town over a petty issue about some people riding motorcycles without silencers late on Sunday night leading to arguments between members of two communities, followed by assault, stone-pelting and arson which continued beyond midnight.
Even though prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code banning assembly of more than five people, was imposed in the town some members of both sides again clashed by indulging in stone-pelting on Monday after which police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse them.
"The situation is peaceful and totally under control..
we are supervising the situation," a senior district official said over phone on Tuesday.
Police registered cases and during the course of investigation examined CCTV footages and arrested 25 people from both the communities. Apart from deployment of large number of police personnel drawn from adjoining districts, RAF personnel were also deployed since Monday night.
Internet services remained suspended in the town.
