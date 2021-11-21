Bhagwat to visit MP's Gwalior on Nov 26 to attend an event

Bhopal: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will visit Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior for three days from November 26 to attend an event of demonstration of playing instruments by the groups of Sangh's volunteers.



"A four-day camp of the RSS will be organised at Kedarpur in Gwalior, where volunteers of age group 15 to 40-year from across the Madhya Bharat Prant who have created new rhythms in drum playing, will perform their arts during the event", RSS' Prachar Pramukh of the Madhya Bharat Prant, Om Prakash Sisodia told Millennium Post.

"The programme, 'Swar Sadhak Sangam' will commence from November 25 and conclude on November 28. Sarsanghchalak Mohan Ji Bhagwat will join the programme, he will be arriving in Gwalior on the night of November 26 and will stay there till November 28," Sisodia said.

According to sources, the RSS chief Bhagwat will address the volunteers during the event and he will also attend a programme that is being organised by an RSS operated newspaper group. Bhagwat may also address another programme which may be held by a group of dignified people of the Gwalior division in the Atal Behari Vajpayee auditorium hall of Jiwaji University Gwalior.

A route march of the volunteers will also be conducted in the city from Achleshwar temple to Rani Laxmibai statue, Phoolbagh. Sangh's Sarsahkarwah (deputy chief of the RSS) will inaugurate the event on November 25.

"It will be an event for the demonstration of Bands which are played by the RSS volunteers during the Path Sanchalan (route march). The volunteers are trained for the band playing at every Shakha level," Sisodia added. "Selected groups of volunteers who have created their own rhythms will participate in the event and they will perform their new tune on the bands," he said.