Bhagwant Mann orders probe into financial crunch in PIMS

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday ordered a thorough probe regarding embezzlement of tax payer's money along with other lapses that led to a Financial Crunch in the Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), a premier healthcare institute of the Doaba region.



"Financial crunch in this apex institute is a serious concern and the state government cannot sit on its hand and allow this conspiracy to jeopardize healthcare services in the state", the Chief Minister said while chairing 37th Governing Body meeting of the PIMS society here at his official residence.

The Chief Minister categorically said that it is surprising that not even a single meeting of the Governing body had taken place in last six years.

He said that several lapses that are pointing towards serious scams have also come to the surface. Those responsible for the lapses would not be spared, he said.

The CM categorically said that the inquiry will be conducted within a stipulated time period in a fair, transparent and result-oriented manner. He said that the perpetrators' who are responsible for the crunch will not be spared and their accounts will be fixed for this mess. He said that the time has come when an action must be taken against all those who are responsible for the misappropriation of public money which led to an acute financial crunch in the institute.