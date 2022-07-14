Bhagwant Mann orders dedicated cell for PWDs

chandigarh: In a significant decision, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has ordered the formation of a dedicated Disability Cell for the welfare of persons with disabilities.



Divulging the details, the Chief Minister said that the formation of a dedicated cell was a long pending demand of these strata of society. He said that persons with a disability had to face a lot of difficulties for availing the benefits of the several government schemes/ programmes meant for their well-being. Similarly, Mann said that most of the time they had to run pillar to post for getting their work done.

The Chief Minister said that this dedicated cell will be a single window platform for persons with disabilities to avail of the benefits of these schemes. He said that persons with disability can lodge their complaints and give their suggestions to make the functioning of this cell more efficient.

Reiterating the firm commitment of his government to ensure the welfare of all sections of society, the Chief Minister said that several historic initiatives have been taken in this regard. He said that in the coming days, his government will ensure that the benefits of all the welfare schemes reach the needy and underprivileged sections in a time-bound and result-oriented manner.