'Bhagwant Mann govt won't succumb under pressure'

chandigarh: The Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led Punjab Government would not succumb to any pressure tactics by Punjab Revenue Officers Association and the government would not hesitate to take strict action against those employees who will try to hinder work just to put the pressure for their own benefits.



These were the words of Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa, who reacted on the strike call given by Punjab Revenue Officers Association from July 11, 2022.

In the press communique released, the Cabinet Minister said that their strike would be considered as an illegal, anti-development and against public interest as a few individuals under the banner of the Association were misusing their position to mislead employee community.

In fact, majority of the employees do not approve of such kind of pressure tactics and the state government is fully committed to the welfare of all the employees, he said, while urging all the revenue staff to continue hard-work for the welfare of state. The Cabinet Minister also said that he is always available for them in case they face any problem in discharging their duty.

He said that the Mann government has, within no time, eradicated corruption in tehsils and our campaign in this direction will continue unabated.

Underlining the pro-people steps taken by the government to bring reforms in the revenue department to provide hassle-free services in a transparent manner, Bram Shanker Jimpa said, "We have tightened the noose around illegal/unauthorized colonies and no registration of plots will be allowed in such colonies."

An online portal "https://grcs.punjab.gov.in" has been launched where citizens can register the grievances related to the possession of plots. This unique online portal is providing property possession related services in a seamless manner, besides expediting the property possession process, he added.