Bhagwant Mann chalks out 8-point strategy to combat stubble burning

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has chalked out an eight-point plan to combat the menace of stubble burning in the state.



The Chief Minister who is spearheading the campaign against paddy straw burning has decided to personally undertake a review of the efforts in all the districts to check paddy straw burning adding he directed the officers to implement this plan in a result-oriented manner with missionary zeal.

He said that as a part of this plan state government has recently distributed 30,000 machines for in-situ management of the paddy straw thereby taking the total number of such machines to 1.2 lakhs. Bhagwant Mann further said that the agriculture department has disseminated village-wise CRM machine type and owner contact numbers to all the farmers in the state.

Likewise, the Chief Minister said that a campaign has been initiated across the state against the paddy straw burning. He said that meetings are being held by MLAs and senior officers in sensitive areas, announcements from gurudwara, meetings with sarpanches, farmer unions and others to sensitise people against the scourge of paddy straw burning. Bhagwant Mann said that in the same manner extensive involvement of the health and education department is being ensured in the campaign to sensitise people about the hazardous efforts of the paddy straw burning.

In the same manner the Chief Minister said that he has also asked the departments to ensure Encouragement and recognition of panchayats and farmers for not indulging paddy straw burning. Likewise, he has also asked the officers to provide real-time data dissemination on daily burning incidents for quick action. Bhagwant Mann has also directed the officers to take severest of severe action against employees who pollute the environment of state by paddy straw burning.