BFI Executive Director dies after battling Covid

New Delhi: The Boxing Federation of India's Executive Director R K Sacheti died on Tuesday after battling COVID-19, a demise that was mourned by administrators cutting across sports as well as the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

He was 56 and is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

The long-serving administrator was fighting the dreaded infection at a hospital here for the past few days and was on ventilator support.

"With a deep sense of sorrow & grief, we inform you that Mr. RK Sacheti, ED (BFI) left for heavenly abode today morning, creating a huge void in the sports world," the BFI said in a statement.

BFI President Ajay Singh said Sacheti was the "life and soul" of the national federation.

"Indian boxing reaching such heights in the last few years was largely his contribution. We will miss him dearly. Boxing will miss him. Indian sport will miss him.

"Rest in peace my dear friend. We will always be proud of you," Singh said.

The International Boxing Association (AIBA) offered condolences.

"On behalf of AIBA and the entire boxing family we would like to express most heartfelt condolences and the deepest sympathy for the mourning of Boxing Federation of India's Executive Director Mr Raj Kumar Sacheti," the AIBA stated.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also expressed grief over the veteran's death.

"Our beloved R K Sacheti ji, Boxing Federation ED has lost the battle against COVID-19. He was one of the pillars who put India in the league of world's top Boxing nations. I wish he could see our Boxers in Olympics.

"I extend my condolence to his family for the monumental loss," he tweeted.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) also offered condolences.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of IOA Associate Joint Secretary, BFI Executive Director and dear friend Sri Raj Kumar Sacheti," IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said in a statement.

Sacheti first became BFI ED in 2016 and retained the position after incumbent President Ajay Singh was re-elected in the federation elections held earlier this year.

"...his contribution to the Olympic, and Commonwealth movement in India is fondly remembered," Mehta said.

Last year, Sacheti was invited by the International Olympic Committee's Experts Group to "advise on the formulation of rules for Olympic Qualifiers."