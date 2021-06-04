Bereaved by Covid, family gets helping hand from MP govt

Bhopal: For two and five-year-old kids, Shivansh and Shivaay, whose father, grandfather and grandmother succumbed to COVID-19, there was no source of income left and they couldn't be assisted under any government scheme. Expressing the sensitivity towards the children, the district collector provided a compassionate appointment beyond the rules to the kids' mother as considered a special case.



Both the children are the resident of Barwani of Madhya Pradesh, the second wave of the pandemic perished most of their family members, no one has left to run the household, excepting the mother.

Barwani collector Shivraj Singh Verma first implemented the Chief Minister COVID-19 Compassionate Appointment Scheme(CMCCAS) by providing a compassionate appointment to the kids' mother, Sharmila Yadav. The scheme was announced on April 18.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister has appreciated the collector of Barwani who came forward to aid the children. "The state government is standing with the full strength with the Covid-19 affected families, If needed, the rules will be amended in the public interest. We will fight together and win," Chouhan tweeted.

The state government has launched a scheme of Rs 5,000 pension per month and a free education scheme for the orphaned kids who lost their parents due to COVID-19. Apart from this, compassionate appointment on the same post scheme was also announced by the CM for the family members of the deceased employee.

The children couldn't be covered under both schemes, whereas a crisis of livelihood had been created before the family. Grandfather Bhagirath Yadav, who died of COVID-19 was a regular employee in a tribal cooperative society but according to the government provisions his daughter-in-law Sharmila Yadav(mother of the kids) was not entitled to get the compassionate appointment.

"The matter came under my consideration, we enquired about the case and found, there was no source of income left before the family. In this regard, a proposal of compassionate appointment under the Covid death had been sent to the government for the sanction, it got approval within two days," the collector of Brwani, Verma told Millennium Post. "The administration functions for the public welfare and executes the government's intentions through implementing the well-being schemes which are made for providing relief to the people," Verma added.

The father of the children Pramod Yadav died of COVID-19 on April 8, after then, Pramod's father and mother, Kiran Yadav succumbed to the pandemic on April 11 and 17 respectively.