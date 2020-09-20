Bengal's tourism dept all set to launch 'Visit Dooars 2021'

Darjeeling: The West Bengal tourism department is all set to launch "Visit Dooars 2021" with focus on the Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts.



With the tourist destinations in North Bengal having opened their doors following a long closure owing to the pandemic, the Tourism minister met representatives of the tourism and travel industry from North Bengal in Siliguri to chalk out the way forward to revive the ailing industry. District Magistrates of Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri along with the Deputy Director, tourism were also present.

"Many important issues were discussed in this meeting. Check points already exist in entry points to the Darjeeling and Kalimpong hills manned by the GTA. We could have additional points for which the district administration and tourism department can help. Help desks will come up at NJP, Bagdogra, Tenzing Norgay bus terminus, Malbazar and Alipurduar. There will be one at the tourism office at Mainak Tourist Lodge, Siliguri which will also have helplines. From here we will liaison with district administrations, health and police. The help desks will operate till Bhai-phota festival," stated Gautam Deb, Tourism minister.

A database of tourists visiting North Bengal will also be prepared. "Maintaining social distancing and health protocols life has to go on. Tourism will start afresh taking all this into consideration. In a few days government protocols on visit to specific destinations like Tiger Hill will be sent to the district administration," added Deb.

As per the Chief Minister's instructions all important roads including the road to Darjeeling and Rongpu- Sevok road to Sikkim will be repaired. Regarding the registration of home stays an NOC is required for land. "The district administration has been asked to speed up the process for the ones that are on private land. We are trying to work out ways for the ones that have been operating in tea gardens, cinchona plantation and government land. NOCs will be required for the same," added the minister.

Though forests are opening up, elephant safaris will remain closed bur car safaris will operate. Car Safaris will operate in Falakata, Madarihat, Alipurduar and Kalchini," stated Deb.

"The Chief Minister has put West Bengal on the global tourism map. New destinations have opened up. She is also eager to hand over 110 acres of land for the expansion of Bagdogra Airport at the earliest," stated Deb.

"The meeting was very fruitful. We sincerely hope that the endeavor of the tourism minister and the CM's visit will bring in new hope for the tourism industry," stated Samrat Sanyal of the Himalayan Hospital and Tourism Development Network.

Sikkim is also set to open doors to domestic tourists only from October 8. Only pre booked or package tours (Arrival to departure- Sikkim) will be allowed after furnishing valid Covid negative certificates conducted within 3 days prior to arrival from ICMR approved labs. Rangpo and Melli, will be the two checkpoints open to tourists.