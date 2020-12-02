Bengal's GST collection in Nov surpasses many states in India

Kolkata: Bengal has witnessed 8 per cent growth in its gross Goods and Service Tax (GST) revenue collection in November 2020 compared to that of in the corresponding month of 2019.



The increase, that Bengal has witnessed in November 2020 compared to that of its corresponding month in 2019, is higher than that of Uttar Pradesh (-3 per cent), Delhi (-15 per cent), Rajasthan (2 per cent), Assam (-1 per cent), Chattisgarh (0 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (2 per cent), Kerala (-7 per cent) and Telangana (-5 per cent).

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's robust economic policy along with different steps to help people get jobs led to the improvement in the economy after witnessing a nosedive during the nationwide lockdown.

When the country's gross GST revenue collection in November stands at around Rs 1,04,963 crore, Bengal's growth is also more than that of the national average of 0.5 per cent growth in the gross GST collection in November this year compared to that of in the corresponding month in 2019.

It may be mentioned that in both the previous months – September and October - Bengal had witnessed an increase in the gross GST revenue collection. In October 2020, the state had recorded 15 per cent growth in its gross GST revenue collection compared to that of in the corresponding month of the previous year.

This comes when the Centre is yet to clear Rs 8,894 crore as GST compensation. The Chief Minister has repeatedly urged the Centre to clear the same as the state has been fighting against Covid and aftermath of supercyclone Amphan simultaneously.

The Bengal government has spent around Rs 4,000 crore to fight against Covid and Rs 6,500 crore to undertake the reconstruction of different infrastructure that was damaged due to cyclone Amphan.