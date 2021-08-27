Bengal send names of 6 IPS officers to UPSC for post of DGP

Kolkata: The Bengal government has sent names of six senior most IPS officers to the UPSC for the post of the state's Director General of Police (DGP).



The present DGP Virendra is going to retire on August 31. The state government has sent the names of DGP (Organisations) Manoj Malaviya, DGP Telecommunication Suman Bala Sahoo, DGP (Railways) Adhir Sharma, Director General (Fire and Emergency Services) P Nirajnarayan, DGP (Enforcement Branch) Gangeshwar Singh and Director (Security) Vivek Sahay.

Malaviya is the officer of 1986 batch while Sahoo, Sharma, Nirajnarayan and Singh are officers of 1987 batch. Only Sahay is of the 1988 batch.

The commission would prepare a panel of three officers based on merit and seniority and the state government has to choose one of the officers for the post of DGP.