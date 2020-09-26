Bengal Minister assures of all help & cooperation to GTA

Darjeeling: The Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park (Pnhzp) could soon come up with a parking space for tourists vehicles. This was assured by Rajib Banerjee, the Forest Minister in Darjeeling on Friday.



Incidentally, Pnhzp and the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI) located in the same compound are one of the most visited tourist spots in Darjeeling. During peak season the visitor footfall goes up to around 6000 daily. As the zoo does not have a parking lot, the tourist vehicles are usually parked on the Lebong Cart road causing serpentine traffic jams.

Many schools and colleges are located on this road. Owing to the traffic snarls it sometimes takes around 2 hours to traverse the 2km stretch and students face great difficulty in attending school and college on time during the tourist season.

The Minister held a meeting at the Forest School in Dowhill in Kurseong attended by forest top brass of North Bengal. Following this he held a meeting with Anit Thapa, Chairman, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration at Lalkothi, the GTA Secretariat in Darjeeling.

Addressing media persons at Lalkothi, Banerjee stated "The need for dedicated parking for the zoo visitors was brought to my notice in the Dow Hill meeting. The Principal Secretary of the forest department was also present in the meeting. We will take a decision on this issue at the earliest."

Important issues including patta (land documents) for forest villages, electrification of forest villages and other development projects in forest areas were also discussed in the meeting.

Incidentally, pattas are being given to forest villagers in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar. The process is yet to commence in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts. When quizzed on this, Banerjee stated "The matter was discussed in length. Some paperwork and survey is required. Everything has to be done as per the Rules. We have asked for the list to be furnished by the GTA. The District Administration has to be taken into confidence. Let the proposal be initiated, we are hopeful that the matter will be resolved at the earliest" assured the Minister.

With a large share of land in the Hills belonging to the forest department, development activities in such areas require NOCs from the forest department. "In the meeting, we discussed all issues pertaining to construction of roads, bridges, 100 days work and other development work in the forest areas. We have made it clear that development activities within the purview of rules and regulations should not be hampered. We will extend all necessary cooperation. If for any project the Government of India needs to be approached, let the proposals be generated and we will forward and pursue the same" stated the Minister.

Banerjee also talked about all necessary help to ensure smooth tourism as it is the economic mainstay of this region. "We have opened up all forest areas including parks and gardens for tourists including Sandakphu from September 23. All zoos and the Bengal Safari Park will open up from October 2," added Banerjee. He stated that he would soon be back to release Pnhzp bred Red Pandas in the wild at Sandakphu and will hold another round of talks with the GTA to review the progress.

"The meeting was very fruitful. Very soon forest villagers will get good news in the way of patta and electrification. We have to work hand in hand with the State Government then only the Hills will progress," added Anit Thapa.