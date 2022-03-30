'Bengal investment ready, willing to assist investors'

Hyderabad/ Kolkata: Industrialists have evinced a lot of interest in investing in green-energy space, green hydrogen, green ammonia, EV, infrastructure and lead storage batteries at the roadshow organised by West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) at Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The state government is holding such events in different cities across the country with the aim to promote the sixth edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit scheduled to be held on April 20 and 21.

Rajiva Sinha, Chairman, (WBIDC) while addressing the event said that Bengal is investment-ready and willing to assist potential investors desirous of setting up industry in the state. The meeting that was organised in collaboration with ICC witnessed over 20 one-to-one meetings from all sectors plus Industry participation of over 200 members. Sinha informed about Bengal's two large container and bulk cargo handling ports at Kolkata and Haldia and the 3rd one coming up at Tajpur.

He also mentioned that the government has provided a primacy of place to skill development in the state, including upskilling and reskilling of the existing manpower. He elucidated that the government had taken major strides in the ease of doing business even prior to the start of the ease of doing business rankings.

Sinha also spoke about the stable political leadership that has resulted in compliances getting reduced and business laws being simplified. He further added that during the last decade the number of man days lost by businesses owing to strikes and lock-outs have been reduced to almost nil. The business proposed in the earlier five editions of BGBS amounts to Rs 12,35,578 crore.

The delegation led by Sinha had Dr Subrata Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Food Processing Industries & Horticulture, Barun Kumar Ray, Principal Secretary, Department of Labour, P Mohan Gandhi, Chairman & MD MDTCL (West Bengal Mineral Development and Trading Corporation) and Randhir Kumar, Secretary Department of IT & Electronics.