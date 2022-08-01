Bengal inks MoU with Maha to check trafficking of women
KOLKATA: The Bengal government has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Maharashtra government to prevent migration and trafficking of women since a lot of movement of people takes place between the two states, a
minister said.
West Bengal Women and Child Development and Social Welfare Minister Dr Shashi Panja said to help save children from being trafficked and fall prey to other forms of cyber abuse; the state is telling students and heads of colleges and universities to build awareness about the online menace of cyber-bullying, trafficking and other forms of abuses among the students.
Awareness is being built primarily through seminars, symposiums at the college-level and in rural areas Kanyashree clubs are being formed to make rural students aware of the menace of trafficking, the minister said.
She was speaking at the state-level consultation on 'Uses and Abuses of Technology' organised by the state government and UNICEF here on the occasion of World Day against Trafficking in Persons. An MoU has been inked with the Maharashtra government in this regard to prevent migration of women in between the two states for trafficking, Panja said.
The state is vulnerable to trafficking for having porus international border with Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and other states. Besides, there is a vulnerability index in certain districts and certain pockets in the state, she said. The minister said that since 2013, the state government's primary focus has been on the prevention of trafficking along with the rehabilitation of the rescued girls and women.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Jeremy wins gold in men's 67kg final, rewrites 2 Games records31 July 2022 8:00 PM GMT
Focus on further boosting enduring strategic ties between India &...31 July 2022 7:45 PM GMT
Rail, road traffic hit as farmers stage protests in Punjab, Haryana31 July 2022 7:32 PM GMT
10 yrs & counting: Poor elderly wait for monthly pension to go up31 July 2022 7:31 PM GMT
3 paperless courts in Kerala HC from Aug 131 July 2022 7:31 PM GMT