Bengal inks agreement with Sikkim for plying buses between the states
Kolkata: The Bengal government on Tuesday signed a reciprocal agreement for plying of buses between Bengal and Sikkim. State Transport minister Firhad Hakim and his counterpart in Sikkim, Sanjit Kharel signed the same at a resort in Siliguri in presence of senior officials of Transport department and district administration.
The earlier agreement had expired and the transport operators had been facing problems. "The movement of buses will be regularised due to the agreement and North Bengal State Transport Corporation is also planning to introduce more bus services to Sikkim," the minister said.
He added that the Bengal government is always supportive to the neighboring states and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee always emphasizes on how services can be developed with small states like Sikkim. "We are supportive to all the seven sister states as Bengal is the corridor", Hakim added.
He expressed optimism that the best of relationship between Sikkim and Bengal will be developed through initiatives like this.
Hakim was supposed to travel to Sikkim for the agreement but could not do so because of inclement weather conditions.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Twitter moves HC seeking review of Centre's orders to block content5 July 2022 8:15 PM GMT
Assam floods: 11.17 lakh still affected, four more deaths5 July 2022 8:07 PM GMT
'Administrative delays will create problems for state'5 July 2022 8:07 PM GMT
Talks to convert Delhi into full UT, alleges Kejriwal; says move will...5 July 2022 8:06 PM GMT
Panel to look into non-answering of MLAs' questions by services dept5 July 2022 8:05 PM GMT