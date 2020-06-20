Bengal has more recoveries than active COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: In a major achievement, it has come to the notice that COVID-19 containment strategies of the West Bengal government have worked well as the state has now more recoveries than active cases of Coronavirus.



As per Union Health Ministry's data, the number of active cases has drastically come down in West Bengal and recovery of patients has improved a lot. At present, there are 5,216 active cases while 7,001 patients have been cured out of the total 12,735 confirmed cases. The state has reported 518 deaths due to the virus. In West Bengal, the COVID-19 patients are recovering at the rate of 55 per cent.

Commenting on the development, a senior official said, "This increasing gap is thus a result of the timely, graded, pre-emptive approach of the government to contain COVID-19 and its implementation by countless frontline workers."

Similarly, Karnataka has also improved a lot in this week as the southern state has 2,847 active cases, while 4,893 have recovered out of total 7,944 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The BJP-ruled state has reported 114 deaths due to coronavirus. The recovery rate in Karnataka stands at 61.60 per cent.

Apart from these two states, Madhya Pradesh has also performed well as the state has 2,308 active cases, while 8,632 patients have recovered so far out of total 11,426 confirmed cases. In the state, 486 patients have succumbed to the virus.

Also, in Punjab, only 962 patients are under medical supervision and 2,570 have been cured of the infection out of the total 3,615 confirmed cases.