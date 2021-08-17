Bengal extends lease period of land given to CAB

Kolkata: The state government has extended the lease period for the 14 acre land given to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) at Dumurjala Sports City in Howrah for 99 years.



The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held on Monday. Earlier the lease period was for 30 years. As some complications in terms of developing the cricket facility has cropped up, the lease period has been extended for 99 years, said a state government hospital.

The state government had given the land to CAB in December 2019 to set up a state of the art cricket facility. An international standard stadium would also be developed as there is only Eden Gardens in Kolkata for international level cricket tournaments. The standing committee of the cabinet had given the nod for allocating 14 acres of land to CAB .

The state government is coming up with a Sports City on 60 acres of land near the Dumurjala Stadium. It will have several facilities and the cricket facility is one of the components.