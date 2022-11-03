Bengal: Cops seize several firearms, one held

kolkata: Special Task Force (STF) of the Bengal police seized several firearms and arrested a man from Shasan on Tuesday night.

According to sources, acting on a tip off, STF officials along with cops from Shasan police station conducted a raid at the house of Sukur Ali at Deupukur village in Shasan late on Tuesday night.

During the raid, cops found one 7mm pistol, three one-shooter pistols, one long single-barrel gun and around 50 rounds of bullet from his house. Ali was produced at the Barasat Court and has been remanded to police custody for 10 days.

Though the case was registered at the Shasan police station under relevant sections of the Arms Act, sources informed that the STF will take over the investigation and will take Ali into their custody for interrogation. It may be mentioned that Ali was earlier arrested in October 2021, on the same allegation. Police are trying to find out whether he had plans to create tension in the area or he was involved in arms dealing.