Bengal CM watches 'Ganga Aarti' like a commoner at Varanasi ghat

VARANASI: Known for her humility and pro-people initiatives, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday exhibited her down-to-earth nature as she sat among commoners at Dashashwamedh Ghat here and attended 'Ganga Aarti' during her two-day visit to Varanasi.



Though a separate dais was formed, she chose to sit with commoners and interact with them. But, Banerjee had to face the fidgets of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and activists of Hindu Yuva Vahini present near Godaulia intersection, who shouted 'go back, go back' and 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans.

On the other hand, Banerjee raised the 'Jai Hind' slogan. Banerjee got down from her vehicle and stood on the road for some time.

The police personnel deployed in the area tried to snatch the black flags and chase away the protesters.

Later, the altercation turned into a massive clash between BJP and SP workers outside the lane of Kashi Vishwanath Temple's main entrance. Reportedly, the Bengal chief minister was also shown black flags at the airport.

Samajwadi Party leaders, including its vice-president Kiranmay Nanda went to receive her at the airport. Later, Nanda along with other senior leaders of SP accompanied Banerjee to Dashashwamedh Ghat.

Politicians across different political parties expressed dismay over this incident. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav strongly condemned the act by BJP workers and activists of the Hindu fringe group.

Yadav said: "BJP can sense its practical situation on the ground. Both Didi and her brother are fighting against BJP. BJP could not get over its defeat in Bengal and they are going to face similar consequences in UP as well."

On Thursday, during the second day of her visit, Mamata Banerjee will address a gathering here along with Akhilesh Yadav, SBSP chief Omprakash Rajbhar. His son, SBSP general secretary Arvind Rajbhar, is an SP-SBSP alliance candidate from the Shivpur Assembly constituency.

Reportedly RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary is likely to join the programme.

Voting in 54 assembly constituencies of nine districts is scheduled in the last and seventh phase of UP polls on March 7.